Idaho drug trafficker going back to prison

Dennis R. Colby, aka "Dragon," is going to federal prison for nearly 20 years.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man faces nearly two decades in prison for what is at least his third felony drug offense.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge David C. Nye this week sentenced Dennis Radford Colby, also known as "Dragon," to 19 years and 7 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin. Colby also must serve five years of supervised release after his prison sentence.

Colby was considered a career offender under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines because he was convicted of a controlled substance offense and has at least two prior felony convictions for drug trafficking. He also has prior felony convictions for burglary, drug possession, vandalism, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

An investigation into Colby and his drug trafficking organization began in 2020. On Feb. 4, 2021, he was seen leaving a home in Caldwell after agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration had received information that Colby was traveling with a large load of meth. Police pulled him over after seeing him drive erratically. Colby was armed with a stun gun and attempted to flee.

A search of Colby's vehicle turned up about 8.6 pounds of meth and more than 3 ounces of heroin. The U.S. Attorney's Office for Idaho said Colby was on parole at the time.

The DEA, Canyon County Sheriff's Office, Ada County Sheriff's Office and the Canyon County City-County Narcotics Unit worked on the investigation.

