Human remains found during search for man's body in Chelan County

Detectives and volunteers discovered human remains while conducting an evidence search in the case of Tianyu "Tommy" Lyu.

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Human remains were found in Chelan County May 5 while detectives and volunteers conducted an evidence search in the disappearance case of Tianyu "Tommy" Lyu.

The King County Medical Examiner will confirm the identity and cause of death of the person whose remains were recovered.

Detectives hope the discovery brings new clues into the November 2020 disappearance of Lyu from a Newcastle home.

Detectives with the King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit believe Lyu was killed by two associates in a Newcastle townhome and then driven to Chelan County, where his body was discarded. One suspect was arrested in China and a second man was arrested moments before boarding a Taiwanese-bound plane in San Francisco.

Lyu's disappearance was originally treated as a missing person’s case until Lyu's family in China and San Francisco began asking police to obtain information from a friend of Lyu's who returned home. That friend ultimately provided a full confession in January.

The other suspect bound for Taiwan was charged with Felony Rendering of Criminal Assistance.