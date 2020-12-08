Human remains discovered in bag at Quincy home, suspect wanted for questioning

Officers with the Quincy police department were called to a home where they discovered human remains in a large bag in one of the bedrooms.

QUINCY, Wash. — One suspect is wanted for questioning after human remains were discovered in a large bag in one of the bedrooms of a Quincy home, Tuesday.

Officers with the Quincy police department were called to the 700 block of Rocky Ave NE Tuesday night. The family at the home told officers about a large bag with a "foul odor" in the bedroom of their adult son. Inside the bag, officers found human remains, according to a release from the Quincy police department.

The adult son of the residents, identified as 30-year-old Martin Diaz, left the house before law enforcement arrived. He is currently wanted for questioning in the homicide investigation.

The Grant County Coroner's Office was called to the scene and assisted the police department with removing the remains from the home.

"This is a very active crime scene," said Quincy Police Captain Ryan Green. "If you have any information on Mr. Diaz' whereabouts please let the detectives know right away, they would like to talk with him."