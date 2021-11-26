House party turns into deadly shooting in Spokane Valley

The suspect, 30-year-old Zachary R. McGlocklin, was detained by police after shooting and killing an unidentified victim. At the party, hard drugs were served.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A party at a home in Spokane Valley turned deadly after a man was shot and killed at a residence in the 1900 block of S. Evergreen.

According to a press release from the Spokane Valley Police Department, several people were attending a party at the residence where alcohol and hard drugs were being used before the shooting took place around 4:30 a.m.

The incident began suddenly as the suspect, 30-year-old Zachary R. McGlocklin, drew a gun and started firing.

A man in his late 20s was struck and pronounced dead at the scene. The Spokane County Medical Examiner will release the name of the victim when appropriate.

McGlocklin was detained as soon as deputies arrived. Detective Jason Hunt developed probable cause to charge McGlocklin with second-degree murder and four counts of second-degree assault. He is currently booked into the Spokane County Jail.