THE DALLES, Ore. — A woman in The Dalles found a hot dog with two nails and a sewing needle inside it in her yard Thursday morning, police said.

The woman lives in the 600 block of East 9th Street.

In a Facebook post, The Dalles police said they would check with local veterinarians to make sure area pets have not been treated for internal injuries caused by similar sharp objects.

“Rest assured, we are taking this case very seriously. This is a crime that someone intended on seriously injuring an animal that we will do all we can to solve,” police said in the post.

Police don’t have any suspects. They are warning residents to be vigilant when walking pets and to check yards when letting pets out.

