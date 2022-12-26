Homicide investigation underway after police find man dead inside North Spokane County home

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the victim's home appeared burglarized. Police are now searching for a person of interest.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) are investigating a homicide in North Spokane County after an older man was found dead inside a home with signs of a possible burglary.

Authorities are now searching for a white man, with a medium or large dog, as a person of interest who was seen near the deceased man's home. Officials said the man might have more information about the incident.

According to Corporal Mark Gregory with SCSO, on Monday evening, deputies were called to a suspicious death call in the 29400 block of N. Dalton Road, south of Deer Park. Once at the scene, deputies located the victim, secured the area, and called Major Crimes detectives and Spokane County forensics to the home.

SCSO officials said detectives determined the man's death to be a homicide. Investigators are still collecting evidence and searching for the person of interest.

Corporal Gregory describes the person of interest as a white male, approximately 25 years old, 5'10", slim, clean-shaven, wearing dark clothing and carrying a briefcase or bag. The man could have a medium to large dog with him and could be associated with or drive a dark-colored SUV.

Update: On Wednesday, December 28, the Spokane County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 83-year-old Richard Purdy. According to the medical examiner, Prudy died from sharp and blunt force injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the person of interest or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area on Monday is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10171903.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.