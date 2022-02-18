Father and young son survive horrifying crash with fleeing hit-and-run driver

Officers believe the car was traveling well over the legal speed limit when it blew through a stop sign at the intersection of Queen and Alberta.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A father and his young child were lucky to escape a crash with only minor injuries Friday morning after they were t-boned by a hit-and-run suspect.

Officers believe the car was traveling well over the legal speed limit when it blew through a stop sign at the intersection of Queen and Alberta. Upon impact, the truck was sent flying through the air before landing on its roof. Police said the father and young child managed to crawl out of the mangled truck and received only minor injuries.

Police identified the other driver as Gavin Burndt, 22. He sustained substantial injuries and had to be cut out of the car by fire crews.

Officers determined Burndt was involved in a hit-and-run crash at Belt and Wellesley and was fleeing that scene when he crashed into the truck.

Police said probable cause was developed to charge Burndt with felony hit and run from the first crash. Burndt also faces charges in the second accident including reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, failing to install a required ignition interlock and driving without insurance.