PORTLAND, Ore. – A hit-and-run driver hit three young women on a sidewalk near the Portland State University campus Friday morning.

Police officers are searching the city for the suspect.

Two of the women suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash near Southwest 6th Avenue and Hall Street. The other victim's injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, according to Portland police. All three were rushed to Portland hospitals.

Sgt. Chris Burley with Portland police said a fourth person may have been injured in the crash and walked away from the area.

It's unclear if the crash was intentional.

Witnesses told KGW that the suspect drove a dark blue or purple SUV onto a sidewalk and hit at least three young women before driving away. Witnesses also said the suspect followed traffic rules, including stopping at red lights, while leaving the scene.

Police did not confirm the vehicle description. Detectives are looking at surveillance video from the area in an effort to locate the suspect.

Authorities said Southwest 6th Avenue will be closed for 4 to 6 hours between Harris and Montgomery streets. TriMet said MAX lines were disrupted in the area.

The names of the victims were not immediately released.

Investigators are asking any witnesses who were in the area to call Portland police.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

