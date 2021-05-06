x
Heavy police presence in the Regal and Sinto area

According to Spokane Police, they are helping U.S. Marshalls carry out an arrest warrant.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — SWAT, Spokane Police, and U.S Marshalls in the area of Regal and Sinto and are attempting to apprehend a wanted suspect. 

According to the Spokane Police Department, they are helping the U.S. Marshalls with a warrant. The suspect is wanted for drug distribution. 

It is unclear if the suspect is armed, but the Spokane Police Department has deployed SWAT units.

Spokane Police says there is currently no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the very latest.