Heavy police presence in the Regal and Sinto area

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — SWAT, Spokane Police, and U.S Marshalls in the area of Regal and Sinto and are attempting to apprehend a wanted suspect.

According to the Spokane Police Department, they are helping the U.S. Marshalls with a warrant. The suspect is wanted for drug distribution.

It is unclear if the suspect is armed, but the Spokane Police Department has deployed SWAT units.

Spokane Police says there is currently no threat to the public.