St. Maries man arrested in Hayden after eluding U.S. Marshal's Office

Jesse J. Brebner had warrants out of Washington state and is the suspect in an Airway Heights incident where a police officer was seriously injured.

HAYDEN, Idaho — A St. Maries man with active warrants was arrested Thursday morning after he eluded the U.S. Marshal's Office the day before.

Thirty-two-year-old Jesse J. Brebner was arrested in Hayden early Thursday morning due to active warrants out of Washington state. The warrants were for escape and failure to comply with supervision. Investigators also believe Brebner may be involved in an incident out of Airway Heights where a police officer was seriously injured.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), deputies and officers with the Coeur d'Alene Police Department found Brebner near Highway 95 and Hayden Avenue early Thursday morning. He reportedly started ramming into patrol cars, other cars and a building while trying to get away.

Police later learned Brebner had eluded the U.S. Marshal's Office on Wednesday.

KSCO said responding officers were "able to deploy less lethal force" and taken Brebner into custody. He was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for three counts of battery on a police officer, malicious injury to property, grand theft by possession, eluding and his warrants from Washington.

