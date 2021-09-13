Is crime increasing in downtown Spokane? Here's a look at the numbers so far

As businesses reopened over the summer, some added extra security to keep their customers safe. KREM looked at reports from SPD to see if crime has increased.

SPOKANE, Wash. — In August, Spokane restaurant Crave Eats posted on their Facebook page that they would have more security at their downtown bar on the weekends.

This summer, the bar noticed increasing violence downtown, owner Jacob Miller said.

"We want to try our best to try and curb those from happening before they occur," Miller said.

The popular spot is adding extra security and metal detectors on the weekend, Miller said.

The Spokane Police Department's Downtown Precinct has also been following the reopening stages.

"In the summer months downtown now that some of the covid restrictions are easing, we're seeing a lot more people come downtown, " SPD Downtown precinct captain Dave Singley said.

The increase in crowds means more potential for problems, he said.

Here's how the numbers break down:

There is a log of the number of crimes per month. Over the past three years, there have been some changes.

In the summer of 2019, it averaged out to 116 total crimes per month. In 2020, the numbers fell to 94 crimes per month. This summer, 2021, the number increased again to 123 crimes per month. Spokane is now spiking higher than it did in 2019 and 2021.

There is also a breakdown of violent crime versus property crime. Property crime is similar to the total averages. The past three years, starting in 2019, the numbers were 93, 74, and then 104 crimes per month.

However, the numbers for violent crimes show something different. Violent crimes have been steadily declining the past few years, despite the pandemic. The past three years, starting in 2019, the numbers were 22, 20, and then 19 crimes per month.