Gonzaga University investigating a 'hate crime' during a Black Student Union zoom call

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Zoom call meeting organized by Gonzaga’s Black Student Union was interrupted Sunday afternoon after an unknown person logged on to the call and starting shouting out racial slurs.
Thayne M. Mcculloh, the president of Gonzaga University took to twitter moments later to address the hate speech and calling for unity for Gonzaga’s Black students.
After the video was posted to social media, several users sounded off in the comments calling for an investigation from the university. The video starts out with several members on the zoom call when suddenly, an unknown user with their camera off and the letter “J” as the photo.
GU released a statement on their website saying they will exhaust every option to identify those who were responsible for the attack.
KREM 2 has reached out to Gonzaga's Black Student Union for comment, but have not heard back. We also reached out to the original poster of the video and a member of the BSU who gave permission to use the video.
"The BSU executive board doesn't want to talk to the press just yet until we've given the school a chance at a successful investigation," the member said.