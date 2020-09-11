Gonzaga University investigating a 'hate crime' during a Black Student Union zoom call

Gonzaga University is responding after a video shows someone shouting out racial slurs during a zoom call meeting held by one of GU's student organizations.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Zoom call meeting organized by Gonzaga’s Black Student Union was interrupted Sunday afternoon after an unknown person logged on to the call and starting shouting out racial slurs.

Thayne M. Mcculloh, the president of Gonzaga University took to twitter moments later to address the hate speech and calling for unity for Gonzaga’s Black students.

This afternoon, members of the @Gonzaga_BSU were subjected to the vile, hateful, racist and homophobic statements by anonymous individuals who infiltrated their organization's meeting online. I am sickened by this disgusting hate crime and denounce those responsible for it.(1/3) — Thayne M. McCulloh (@Gonzaga_Prez) November 9, 2020

After the video was posted to social media, several users sounded off in the comments calling for an investigation from the university. The video starts out with several members on the zoom call when suddenly, an unknown user with their camera off and the letter “J” as the photo.

GU released a statement on their website saying they will exhaust every option to identify those who were responsible for the attack.

We condemn the disgusting, dehumanizing & intolerable behavior experienced by our Black Student Union & community this afternoon. We will exhaust every option to identify those responsible for this heinous act. Read President McCulloh's statement here: https://t.co/rnAieDAfoq — Gonzaga University (@GonzagaU) November 9, 2020

KREM 2 has reached out to Gonzaga's Black Student Union for comment, but have not heard back. We also reached out to the original poster of the video and a member of the BSU who gave permission to use the video.