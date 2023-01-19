Growing crime and drug activity forces Redemption Church Spokane to move out of neighborhood

Jonathan Bonetti has been a pastor at the church for six years. He says since 2016, he has watched the area change, and not for the better.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another building on 2nd and Division is closing its doors.

Redemption Church Spokane is looking to sell. One of the pastors says the church is burnt out and feels helpless trying to combat crime in the area.

Jonathan Bonetti has been a pastor at the church for six years. He says since 2016, he has watched the area change, and not for the better. He says drug and crime activity have increased. Now, he says the church has had enough.

"We would love to be on this corner and even in the community more," Bonetti said. "But, we feel kind of powerless to be able to do that if we can't protect the families with young kids and other people that are coming in."

According to Spokane Police, officers have had an increased presence at 2nd and Division to patrol the area.

Spokane Police said it is upset to hear about Redemption's decision to move.

"We are saddened to hear of the pending move of Redemption Church as City Administration and SPD both seek a vibrant, thriving Downtown area where all community members feel safe," Public Safety Communication Manager Julie Humphreys said.

"There was actually a shooting while church was in session," Bonetti continued. "At the 7-Eleven across the street."

Bonetti says vandalism and destruction of property has cost the church tens of thousands of dollars. He says the money spent on repairs can be better used elsewhere, another motivation to move.

Laura Mills has been a member of Redemption Church for eight years.

"Being a member of Redemption, you just feel loved and welcomed when you walk in the door," Mills said.

Even though she loves her church, she can't ignore what goes on outside church doors.

"We can't have women's group at night because it's not safe," Mills said. "Pastors have to walk us to our cars. My son saw his first drug deal in the parking lot."

While Redemption Church looks for its new home, they are still planning on hosting service every Sunday.

