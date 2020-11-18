Grant County Sheriff's deputy shot during car chase with armed robbery suspect

The deputy was shot in the foot when a bullet pierced the sheet metal on the passenger side of his patrol car.

EPHRATA, Wash. — A Grant County Sheriff's deputy was shot during a car chase with an armed robbery suspect in Ephrata, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy was shot in the foot and he is doing "just fine," according to Kyle Foreman with GCSO.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office started pursuing the suspect, Jesus Torres, due to his alleged involvement in two armed robberies in Moses Lake, Foreman said.

The car chase started on State Route 282 just outside of Ephrata, Foreman said. During the pursuit, Torres took multiple shots at officers. One shot pierced through the sheet metal of the passenger side of a patrol car, striking the deputy in the foot.