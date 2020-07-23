Grant County Sheriff cancels shelter in place order after apprehending armed suspect

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's office canceled a shelter in place order after apprehending an armed suspect in Crescent Bar.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office previously asked residents of Crescent Bar to shelter in place due to an armed man near the end of the peninsula.
Shots were fired according to the Grant County Sheriff's office. No injuries were reported.
Crescent Bar is about 20 minutes west of Quincy and one hour away from Ellensburg.
