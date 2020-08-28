Grant County deputies searching for homicide suspect out of Kittitas Co.

Ismael Garcia, 57, is suspected of shooting and killing a coworker at a Kittitas fruit company.

ROYAL CITY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office said that a homicide suspect may be in the Royal City area after his getaway vehicle was found abandoned on Thursday.

According to a GCSO release, the vehicle 57-year-old Ismael Garcia used to allegedly leave the scene of a homicide was found in the Royal City area.

Garcia, who stands at 5'8" and weighs 180 pounds with brown eyes and hair, is wanted for a shooting homicide at Auvil Fruit in Vantage in Kittitas County, according to the GCSO.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Thursday that an Auvil Fruit Company employee was shot and killed while working in the company's orchards shortly before 1 p.m.

A witness identified the shooter as Garcia, who is also an employee at the fruit company, according to the KCSO. Garcia was seen leaving in a white 200 Toyota Tacoma, and he is believed to be armed with a .40 caliber handgun.