ELMA, Wash. — Penny the goat was reunited with her family Monday after she was stolen from the Grays Harbor County Fair in Elma.
Penny is a Nigerian Dwarf goat that requires special care. She was seen being taken from the fairgrounds at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, then spotted at a Walmart in Lacey several hours later, according to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office (GHCSO).
Security cameras captured the suspects leaving a Walmart in Lacey.
One suspect in the goat-napping was taken into custody and the other two have been identified following tips submitted to GHCSO.
