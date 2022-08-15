The goat was seen being taken from the fairgrounds on Saturday evening. She was reunited with her family on Monday.

ELMA, Wash. — Penny the goat was reunited with her family Monday after she was stolen from the Grays Harbor County Fair in Elma.

Penny is a Nigerian Dwarf goat that requires special care. She was seen being taken from the fairgrounds at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, then spotted at a Walmart in Lacey several hours later, according to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office (GHCSO).

Security cameras captured the suspects leaving a Walmart in Lacey.

One suspect in the goat-napping was taken into custody and the other two have been identified following tips submitted to GHCSO.

📢UPDATE📣 pictures of the three individuals wanted for this crime have been added. 🚨 STOLEN 🚨 from Grays Harbor County... Posted by Crime Stoppers of South Sound on Sunday, August 14, 2022