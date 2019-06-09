A judge will announce the sentence on Friday for a man convicted of killing two people in a Spokane Valley double homicide in 2016.

Gilberto Delgado will be sentenced at 2 p.m. on Friday for the double homicide of 45-year-olds Daniel Kenison and Brenda Kolbet in 2016.

Kolbet's 7-year-old son called in the murders at Kenison's South Michigan Street home in Spokane Valley in August, 2016.

Delgado had a lengthy criminal record before the murders, including aggravated assault, injury to a child, domestic violence battery and theft, among other crimes.

Kolbet was Delgado's ex-girlfriend. Kenison was Kolbet's sister.

Kolbet's son said Delgado chased his mother into the house from the driveway before he heard gunshots from the car he was sitting in, according to court documents.

Delgado could face life in prison.

The following is a report previewing Delgado's sentencing.