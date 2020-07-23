Freeman shooting suspect's trial moved to June 2021

Freeman High School's graduation falls just 11 days after the trial is set to start, on June 12, 2021.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video is about attorneys for Caleb Sharpe asking the judge to recuse himself from the case.

The trial for a teen accused of opening fire at Freeman High school in 2017 is now set for June 1, 2021, when jury selection will begin.

Freeman High School's graduation for the class of 2021 falls just 11 days after the start date, on June 12, 2021.

Caleb Sharpe, 18, is accused of shooting and killing one student and injuring several others in Freeman High School’s hallway three years ago. He faces charges of first degree premeditated murder with aggravating circumstances, three charges of attempted first degree murder for the three girls injured in the shooting, and 51 second degree assault charges for other students endangered during the shooting.

A judge set his bond at $1 million.

Sharpe was 15 when the shooting occurred. A judge ruled in late July 2019 that he would be tried as an adult, which means he could face life in prison.

The defense for Sharpe previously submitted a motion for recusal of the judge in on Sharpe's case, saying Judge Michael Price “can no longer appear impartial in further proceedings against Mr. Sharpe.”