SPOKANE, Wash. — The teen accused of opening fire at Freeman High School in 2017 is expected to appear in court for his arraignment on Friday morning.

Caleb Sharpe, 17, is accused of killing one student and injuring several others during the shooting in the school’s hallway. He faces charges of first degree premeditated murder with aggravating circumstances, three charges of attempted first degree murder for the three girls injured in the shooting, and 51 second degree assault charges for other students endangered during the shooting.

His arraignment hearing is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

Sharpe was 15 at the time of the shooting and will soon turn 18. A judge ruled in late July that he would be tried as an adult, which means he could face life in prison.

Before Judge Michael Price gave his ruling, he told the courtroom it was the most difficult decision he has ever made in the 17 years he has served as a judge in Spokane County Superior Court.

Price went through each of the eight Kent factors – the criteria used to decide if the Sharpe would be tried as an adult.

