Freeman High School shooter pleads guilty to first-degree murder

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Freeman High School shooter has pleaded guilty to amended charges of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and second-degree assault, according to documents.

Caleb Sharpe was 15 years old when police said he opened fire at Freeman High School, killing one student and injuring three others.

That was in the fall of 2017, but the case has since seen multiple delays.

Motion hearings were scheduled every day for the week of Jan. 3, but the judge decided to push those hearings until Thursday.

The judge was originally set to hear arguments on whether the trial should be moved to another county, as the defense believed the media coverage of the case would impact their ability to select a fair and impartial jury.

The defense also requested to push back the trial date in order to wait for the outcome of an appeal in this case.

Another motion sought an exceptional concurrent sentence for the suspect if he is found guilty of the murder charges against him. Aggravated murder is a 46-year sentence. Defense attorneys asked for an exceptional sentence of 20 years since he was a juvenile at the time of the shooting.

The defense declined to comment on the plea deal, while the prosecution said they cannot comment on the case until Sharpe is sentenced.

His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2022.

The Freeman School District issued the following statement on the guilty plea:

We are relieved this case has been settled. This has been a very difficult four years to endure for our Freeman community, especially for the families of the victims. The plea agreement closes this chapter of the tragedy and avoids having to experience the trauma all over again. We are so proud of our students, staff, and parents who have been resilient and resolute in moving forward on our road of recovery. We want to thank all those who have stood by Freeman and offered their love and support. Your kindness will never be forgotten. We are Freeman Strong.

