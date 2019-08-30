STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — Four arrests were made after a high-speed chase and vehicle theft in Stevens County on Wednesday.

According to the Stevens County Sheriff's Office, one man was arrested after a high-speed chase and three other theft suspects were arrested in a separate stop, including the driver in the high-speed chase.

The Stevens County Sheriff's Office said their deputies, deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol troopers and Chewlah Police officers engaged in a high-speed pursuit with a stolen 2014 Chevrolet pickup.

The pursuit was ended after a spike strip was deployed, the Stevens Co. Sheriff's Office said. The two occupants fled, but the passenger was apprehended, they said.

Deputies then stopped another vehicle a few hours later, leading to the arrest of the driver in the high-speed pursuit and two other burglary suspects, according to the Stevens Co. Sheriff's Office.

Four vehicles were seized in total and police found evidence of other crimes, they said. The thefts and burglaries happened in the last two weeks in Deer Lake, North Spokane and Suncrest, police said.

The four suspects arrested include Nicholas M. Smith, Jerri McMahan, Tyrell Howes and Steven McNickle, police said. They were booked into the Stevens County Jail on charges including theft of a motor vehicle, vehicle prowls, theft, trafficking stolen property, theft of a firearm and first-degree burglary, according to police.

