Former student stabs teacher at Federal Way private school, police say

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The Federal Way Police Department says it is looking for a man who stabbed his former teacher at a small private school Monday.

Police say 32-year-old Tyler Lawler attacked the victim at Holy Innocents School of the Northwest on 298th Street. The teacher was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, and police say he as well as two witnesses provided detailed information and identified the suspect by name.

The victim has since been discharged from the hospital. Federal Way Police say the motive for the attack is still under investigation.

Lawler is described by Federal Way police as 6 feet, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information about Lawler's whereabouts is asked to contact the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121.