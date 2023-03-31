Former Spokane Pride President reacts to threats made towards LGBTQ+ students at East Valley High School

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says the threats against LGBTQ+ students, along with statements and depictions of firearms, were mentioned in a group chat on Snapchat. The district and authorities were first notified around 10:45 Thursday night.



Within hours, deputies served search warrants at the teen's homes. They were arrested, and expelled from the East Valley School District.



"I hope that our students know that there are people actively working to keep them safe, who are actively working to ensure that every experience they have leads them to know that they are loved," Former President of Spokane Pride Esteban Herevia said.



Herevia says threats against the LGBTQ+ community are nothing new, but it's important these incidents get reported.



"At the end of the day, everyone wants to feel loved," Herevia said. "They want to feel safe. They want the ability to live and live fully and I think it's really sad because we do know that just as much as love happens in the home first. So does hate."



At this point, the two students face charges with threats to bomb or injure property, a felony. The sheriff's office says since none of the potential victims were aware of the threats, they don't meet the elements of a hate crime charge.



Deputies say a third teen suspect's been identified but not yet contacted as he's currently out of the state. Additional charges and arrests are possible.



In a statement to parents, East Valley superintendent Brian Talbott said in part:



"The intolerance, ignorance and hate that sometimes comes to and through the schoolhouse doors is horrific at best. It is the same hate, intolerance and ignorance displayed throughout society on any given day."



Talbott went on to say the incident does not define East Valley, nor does it have a place in it.