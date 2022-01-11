Former Spokane police officer Nathan Nash files appeal after being convicted on rape charges

Nash filed an appeal against rape charges one day after he was sentenced.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nathan Nash, the former Spokane police officer convicted of rape, has filed an appeal.

According to court documents, Nathan Nash's attorneys filed the appeal of his conviction and sentencing back on Oct. 14, just one day after he was sentenced to 14 years in prison on two rape charges.

The charges stem from separate incidents where Nash raped two women while on duty in 2019.

One of those women has since filed a tort claim against the city of Spokane claiming there were red flags in Nash's conduct

Nash will be in court again in December to face an official misconduct charge.

