Former Spokane Indians baseball player killed in shooting in Omaha, Nebraska

Chris Gradoville was shot and killed on Thursday according to the Omaha Police Department

OMAHA, Neb. — A former Spokane Indians player was shot and killed in Omaha, Nebraska Thursday.

37-year-old Chris Gradoville played for the minor league baseball team in 2007. According to police, Gradoville arrived to perform maintenance on a rented home. After arriving he was shot by the renter.

Police arrived at the scene to find Gradoville with multiple gunshot wounds and he was later declared dead by Omaha Fire Department Medics. Gradoville was working as the director of baseball operations at Creighton University where he was a former player from 2004-2007.

The president of Creighton University, Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson said in a press release that Gradoville was a great man and teammate.