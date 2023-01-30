'You are evil people' | Former neighbor of convicted Airway Heights couple discusses what he witnessed

The couple lived below Martin Egan in a Cheney apartment complex before moving to Airway Heights.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHENEY, Wash. — KREM 2 is learning more about the Airway Heights couple accused of murdering a young girl and hiding her body inside their house for months.

Before the couple moved to Airway Heights, they lived right below Martin Egan in a Cheney apartment complex.

"They got evicted from here and I never saw them after that until I saw them on the news," Egan said. "I never heard the kid ever. I never heard the kid cry, never heard the child say anything."

But, Egan says he did hear constant fighting.

"She never said nothing," Egan said. "It was always him and it was so loud and what I heard loud bangs, as soon as I heard something like her getting thrown around that's when I called police."

Seven times over the course of eight months, according to Egan.

"A lot of time the police would show up and they would not answer the door, and the police told me they can not hear anything inside," Egan said. "They can not do anything."

Egan says he became even more concerned about the child when he saw how frail she looked.

"One day, I was looking outside and I saw the mom and the daughter walking across the street and the daughter looked really skinny, super skinny," Egan said. "So, I called CPS to let them know what I saw and the lady after I got done talking said there's nothing we can do about it."

Egan says he's lost sleep the last few days after hearing about the alleged child abuse and murder. He says detectives knocked on his door a few days ago to get a statement.

"What I'm hoping is that they call me for a witness," Egan said. "That's what I'm hoping because I want to see justice."

When asked what he would say to the couple, Egan replied, "Well if the judge would allow me, I would say you are evil people. You're evil. How could you do that to a child?"

Kumoyarov and Miller are scheduled to make their next court appearance next Tuesday. There bonds were set at $1,000,000.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.