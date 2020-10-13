Former candidate for Idaho governor Steve Pankey charged with murder in connection to 1984 Colorado cold case of Jonelle Matthews

Steve Pankey is facing two murder charges, two violent crime charges, and one kidnapping charge in connection to a 35-year-old cold case.

BOISE, Idaho — Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate Steve Pankey was taken into custody Tuesday in connection to a cold case homicide in Colorado.

Pankey is facing two first-degree murder charges, two violent crime charges, and one second-degree kidnapping charge, which are all felonies.

The former gubernatorial candidate was arrested in connection to the death of Jonelle Matthews, who was 12 years old in 1984 when she went missing. Earlier this year, nearly 25 full years since she had last been seen, her body was found at an oil and gas site not too far from where she lived.

She went missing on December 20, 1984. That same night, Pankey said he was home with his then-wife and son, and they were getting ready to drive to California for Christmas. It wasn't until six days later, on his way back to Colorado, that he heard she was gone.

At 3 p.m. MT Tuesday, police in Colorado held a press conference with more details about Pankey's arrest in Ada County and the investigation into the death of Jonelle Matthews.

Soon after, he sent a statement to KTVB declaring his innocence.

In the statement, Pankey stated that Matthews disappeared from her Greeley, CO home and that it was found in July 2019, “in an area known and regularly patrolled by law enforcement.” The statement continues with him saying the community deserves to know who did this, and why.

He later claimed he was being framed by police.

