The former chairman of the Idaho Republican Party was sentenced Monday to less than a month in jail as part of a plea deal in a felony stalking case.

Jonathan Parker, 39, received a sentence of 27 days in jail and five years of probation after admitting to felony stalking and misdemeanor unlawful entry. With credit for the 13 days he has already served, that means Parker will spend just two more weeks in jail.

Other charges, including felony witness intimidation, trespassing, violating a no-contact order and another unlawful entry were dropped by prosecutors.

The stalking arrest happened in May, after Parker was caught hiding in the bushes outside his estranged wife's apartment, wearing a disguise and attempting to peer into her windows. The defendant's wife had been granted a no-contact order against Parker the month before.

Parker was released on bail after that arrest, but his run-ins with the law continued. He was arrested again in July after prosecutors say he let himself into another woman's home with a key he had secretly made, then later tried to get her to recant her statements to law enforcement about that incident.

In addition to the jail time and probation, Parker was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and pay $305.50 in court fees.