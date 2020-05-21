SPOKANE, Wash. — The sentencing of a former Ferris High School coach, who pleaded guilty to charges of production of child pornography and enticement of a minor, has been pushed back to July due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to documents filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Washington, the sentencing date for Charles Eglet has been pushed back from May 21 to July 6, 2020.

Eglet pleaded guilty to the charges as part of a plea deal stemming from an investigation into allegations that he forced a 15-year-old girl to have sex with him at Northern Quest Casino on Jun. 5, 2018, after initially meeting her on Snapchat.

According to search warrants, Eglet also had a sexual relationship with a teenage girl who he had told he was 17-year-old before meeting for the first time in 2018.

Eglet faces up to 22.5 years in federal prison as part of the plea deal.

