Former Coeur d'Alene School District teacher convicted of lewd conduct

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A former teacher is in jail awaiting sentencing for sexually abusing two children.

A jury convicted 64-year-old Ronald D. Stone last week of two counts of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The abuse was reportedly not connected to his former employment as a fifth-grade teacher at Hayden Meadows Elementary School.

Prosecutors charged Stone in 2019 with two counts of lewd conduct, as well as with sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16. The sexual abuse charge was later dismissed.

After Stone’s arrest, the Coeur d’Alene School District placed him on administrative leave. Parents and guardians of Hayden Meadows students also received a letter notifying them of the arrest.

Stone reportedly put up his home in Wallace as collateral against $250,000 bail.

Two victims testified at trial to abuse that occurred between 1992 and 2006.

The victims were between the ages of 3 and 15 years old when Stone abused them.

Following the jury’s unanimous guilty verdict, First District Judge Cynthia Meyer granted a motion to take Stone into custody pending sentencing on Sept. 15.

In Idaho, lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16 is punishable by up to life in prison.

Ralph Bartholdt contributed to this report.

The Coeur d'Alene Press is a KREM 2 news partner. For more from our partners, click here.

