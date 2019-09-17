COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Post Falls Police Department released the names of the police officers involved in a deadly shooting in Coeur d'Alene on Sept. 4.

Officer Craig Wade, Detective Nathan Herbig, Officer Jacob Brazle and Deputy Doug Goodman were all involved in the shooting, according to Post Falls Police Captain Greg McLean.

The North Idaho Critical Incident Task Force was activated after the shooting and the Post Falls Police Department was assigned as the lead investigative agency.

The suspect killed in the shooting has been identified as Fares J. Al Samno, 29.

According to a press release from McLean, Officer Wade is a three-year veteran with Coeur d’Alene police.

Detective Herbig has been with the department for two years and has six prior years of law enforcement experience with the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer Brazle has been with the department for three years and spent three years with the Spirit Lake Police Department.

Deputy Goodman has been with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office for seven years.

A trooper with Idaho State Police was also involved in the shooting. McLean said the trooper’s name will be released at a later date.

Coeur d'Alene police responded to the report of a disorderly man acting erratically at about 9:50 a.m., according to officer Jay Wilhelm with the Coeur d'Alene police department.

Al Samno was reportedly armed with a knife. Officers tried less lethal force, including a Taser and beanbags, before shooting and killing Al Samno, Wilhelm said.

Officers from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and the Coeur d'Alene Police Department were involved in the shooting. Wilhelm did not specify how many officers were involved. A neighbor told KREM, based on all the gunshots he heard, it sounded like more than one officer fired. They said they heard anywhere from 10 to 15 gunshots.

The shooting happened at North Pinegrove Drive and West Canfield Avenue in Coeur d'Alene, in an area that is a mix of residences and small businesses, near US-95 and the Silver Lake Mall. It is less than a mile from Lake City High School.

Post Falls Police have set up an investigative hotline for people to share information with investigators. Any additional witnesses are asked to call 208-777-7140 to report any information.

