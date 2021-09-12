Fish and Game seek information on illegal poaching of black bear

Idaho Fish and Game are seeking information on illegal poaching of a black bear sow in Hills Resort area of Northern Idaho.

PRIEST LAKE, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game officials Friday seek information on illegal poaching of a black bear.

In Aug., Fish and Game received several reports of a female black bear and her three cubs that had been frequenting the Hills Resort area for several weeks. Fish and Game said the bears appeared to have little fear of humans which created a dangerous situation.

Fish and Game said staff aided locals with suggestions and assistance for bear awareness. This included securing trash and attractants to try and reduce potential for human and bear conflict.

On Sep. 8th, between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., rifle shots were heard near the dumpsters in Hills Resort by residents in the area.

Fish and Game staff located a female black bear on Sep. 9th that had been shot and left to waste near Hills Resort on Priest Lake in North Idaho. The cubs were not in the area and have not been seen since the time of the incident. If located, Fish and Game said they will likely have to be put down as they will likely not survive the winter months on their own.

The circumstances surrounding the poaching incident were dangerous for other citizens, and the use of artificial light and the waste of game are punishable wildlife crimes said Fish and Game.

Although the frustration with the bears among the residents was entirely justified, Fish and Game stated that it is not legal for citizens to take matters into their own hands in these circumstances. Staff members have received specialized training to handle situations such as this one.

Information leading to charges being filed would be eligible for a reward from the Citizens Against Poaching program.