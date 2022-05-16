Firetruck reported stolen in Stevens County

Another truck was reported to be seriously damaged, as its batteries were cut out of their holder and significant amount of equipment was stolen from it.

FRUITLAND, Wash. — The Stevens County Fire Department reported that a fire truck is missing from their station.

According to a press release, the fire department reported the missing vehicle to the Stevens County 911 Center at approximately 9 a.m. on Monday, May 16.

Stevens County Fire Chief Rick Anderson says he was on his way to a meeting when he saw the rollup door open while driving by.

According to the fire department, upon closer inspection, a second fire truck was also severely damaged, as its batteries were cut out of their holder and significant amount of equipment was stolen from it.

The department says that their volunteer fire district is out of business for the south end of the fire district, as both trucks are unavailable for calls. The department also says that significant time and funding will be needed to fix the damaged truck and its missing equipment while figuring out how to replace the other missing $100,000 firetruck.

The Stevens County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. The stolen truck is described as a white extended cab with green striping and has a WA license plate C1694D.

Anyone with information on this theft is encouraged to call the Stevens County 911 Center at (509) 684-2555.