Fifth and final teen who escaped from Snohomish youth detention facility arrested

Five teens overpowered staff and escaped from the Echo Glen Children's Center on Jan. 26.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The last of five teenagers who escaped from a Snoqualmie youth detention center in January was apprehended Monday, the Washington Department of Children, Youth and Families announced Tuesday.

The teenager was taken into custody without incident, DCYF said, but provided no other details about where or how the teen was found.

According to court documents, five teens overpowered staff at the Echo Glen Children's Center on the morning of Jan. 26 and locked them in cells before escaping in a Ford Focus.

Three of the teens were apprehended the next day, two in Kent and one in Kirkland. A fourth was caught on Feb. 1 in Kent, where officers also managed to recover the stolen Ford Focus abandoned at a city park.

All of the teens face charges of escape in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment, two counts of robbery in the first degree and theft of a motor vehicle.

One of the teens who stands accused of brandishing a knife at a staff member and wounding a staff member also faces second-degree assault charges.

Two of the teens, aged 16 and 17-years-old, will be charged as adults, according to state law. The King County Prosecutor's Office also made a motion to charge a third teen with a past adjudication for murder as an adult.