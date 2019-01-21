SPOKANE, Wash. — Two suspects were arrested in a drive-by shooting in Spokane on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a call at 2400 block of N. Atlantic earlier in the night about a fight, according to Spokane Police Cpl. Ronald Van Tassel. Several hours after officers cleared the scene and left, they were called back to the residence for a reported drive-by shooting.

Police said the residence had several bullet holes, but nobody inside was hit. The victims indicated the shooting was a retaliation from the earlier call, according to authorities.

After getting a vehicle description from witnesses, officers saw a similar vehicle driving in the area of Cannon and Buckeye, according to police. They stopped the vehicle and detained the two passengers.

Spokane Police identified the suspects as Andrew Buchanan, 21, and 21-year-old Chantz Piper. Both were booked into Spokane Co. Jail Saturday night on four counts of first degree assault and drive-by shooting, according to authorities.

Buchanan was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree due to pas convictions, according to authorities.