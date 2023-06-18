Festival goers reflect on chaos at Beyond Wonderland Festival as shooting unfolds

Law enforcement swiftly surrounded the campgrounds, apprehending the suspected shooter and confirming that two individuals lost their lives.

QUINCY, Wash. — The Beyond Wonderland Festival at The Gorge Amphitheater in Quincy, Wash., took a terrifying turn Saturday evening when an active shooter opened fire at a campground, leaving attendees in a state of panic and confusion.

Vanessa Frank, one of the festival-goers, captured a serene moment before chaos ensued, emphasizing the stark contrast between peace and horror.

Frank's fun night quickly transformed into a nightmare as she and her friend, Alex, ran towards the venue upon learning about the shooter in their vicinity. Seeking safety, the crowded venue seemed like the only refuge amidst the unfolding crisis. The Grant County Sheriff's Office reported that the shooting occurred at 8:25 p.m., with the alleged shooter firing indiscriminately into the overflow campsite.

Law enforcement swiftly surrounded the area, apprehending the suspected shooter and confirming that two individuals lost their lives, while three others, including the shooter, sustained injuries. As authorities continued their investigation, Beyond Wonderland announced the closure of the Gorge Gate H camping grounds, leaving some attendees stranded without access to their belongings.

Amidst the chaos, acts of kindness and solidarity emerged. Bailey Conley recounted how she and her friends shared blankets and other essentials with those in need, offering solace in a moment of distress.

Due to the officer-involved shooting, the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit has taken charge of the investigation, meaning all future updates will come from their agency. Grant County officials have informed the families of the victims, but their identities will be withheld for a few more days.

While concerts proceeded on the night of the incident, all events scheduled for Sunday were canceled, allowing authorities to focus on the ongoing investigation. The identity of the alleged shooter and their motive remain unknown, but updates will be shared as soon as available.

As the community grapples with the aftermath of this tragic event, questions and concerns continue to surface about security at the venue.

