SPOKANE, Wash. — The Ferry County Sheriff's office is searching for a wanted suspect, Kassandra Kay Burkhart, 30.

Burkhart has multiple warrants out for her arrest in Ferry and Spokane counties, according to the Sheriff's department. Her bail was set at over $175 thousand.

Burkhart is from Spokane. She was last known to be in Orient but has been known to frequent Republic and Colville.

Anyone with information concerning Burkhart is asked to contact the Ferry County Sheriff's office at 509-775-3132.

RELATED: Suspect wanted for domestic violence briefly locks down Mead HS

RELATED: Airway Heights police identify wanted suspect after highway chase escape