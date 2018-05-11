A Ferris High School student was arrested for harassment on Monday morning, according to Spokane Public Schools spokesperson Brian Coddington.

Coddington said the student was being disorderly and staff asked him to leave. As the student was escorted off campus, he turned around and made a threat toward a staff member.

This comes one day after Spokane Public Schools and Spokane Police announced they were investigating a social media threat towards Lewis and Clark High School, posted on Saturday night.

SPS resource officers and SPD officers are on campus at Lewis and Clark to ensure students' safety today.

Coddington said the arrest at Ferris is an isolated incident and is not related to the social media threat directed at Lewis and Clark.

