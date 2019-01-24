SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting at a home on E. Cataldo Avenue, according to Spokane police.

Police told KREM the victim was an adult but a name has not been released.

On Thursday at about 10:30 a.m., police said a 25-year-old suspect, Ashley S. Horning, was on the run. She was arrested an hour later.

Spokane police spokesman John O'Brien said officers received a tip that Horning was in a parking lot at N. Hamilton St. and E. Mission Ave. He said when officers arrived the suspect was with another person but their relationship is unclear.

Horning was then taken into custody without incident.

O'Brien said the search forced Stevens Elementary into lockdown but that has since been lifted.

Police are now working on a search warrant for the home where the shooting occurred.

Police said Horning was served a protection order that prohibited her from being in the home. They believe Horning and the victim knew each other, and it could be a domestic violence situation.

Police said they do not know if Horning has a criminal history.

Stevens Elementary School was on a modified modified lockdown due to police activity, according to a Spokane Public Schools spokesperson.

KREM 2 spoke to Horning's former foster sister who lived with her for two years. She said Horning has been involved in custody battles that caused her severe emotional distress.

Court records confirm that Horning was involved in two separate custody battles.

Horning's foster sister last spoke with her on the phone several months ago.

"She's one of the most soft-spoken people I've ever met, so it's crazy to see it all," she said.

