SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting at a home on East Cataldo Avenue, according to Spokane police.

Police told KREM the victim was an adult but a name has not been released.

On Thursday at about 10:30 a.m., police said a 25-year-old suspect, Ashley S. Horning, was at large. She was arrested about an hour later.

Spokane police spokesman John O'Brien said officers received a tip that Horning was in a parking lot at 900 E. Mission Ave. near N. Hamilton St. He said when officers arrived the suspect was with another person but their relationship is unclear.

Horning was then taken into custody without incident. Officials said Horning was booked into the Spokane County Jail on second degree murder charges.

Officers were called at 9:32 a.m. to a home on the 2100 block of East Cataldo Ave. for a shooting. Authorities said Horning allegedly shot an adult inside the home and fled the area on foot.

Several officers and specialty teams were called to the scene to help in the search for Horning. A K9 unit and SWAT officers tracked from the location of the shooting but were unable to locate her.

As they searched for her, a man showed up to the scene, who said he is the father of Horning's 8-month-old daughter. He asked to remain anonymous.

"A co-worker contacted me and told me Ashley had killed someone. I didn't find it believable. I was at my lawyers office and so I came right to the scene," the man said.

He said Horning used to live in the home on Cataldo with her other daughter, and now ex-boyfriend.

"This is her ex's house where her daughter is. She used to live here. Why she would be here right now, I have no clue," he said.

Documents reveal contentious parenting agreement

Documents show Horning was involved in a lengthy parenting plan case with a different man. Records show the two share a daughter. The case was filed in August 2016. Several proposed parenting plans, and restraining orders against each other have been filed since then.

In one document, the man writes Horning is no longer taking her medication and performing dark witch craft. In one restraining order request, he said Horning broke into his home in Cheney and has assaulted him many different times.

In Horning's restraining order requests against that same man, she said he's an angry, abusive man. She wrote that she was taken to the hospital when she was eight months pregnant, due to being thrown around.

Police haven't confirmed who the adult victim is yet or if there were any children inside the home.

Major Crimes detectives interviewed witnesses and obtained a search warrant to collect evidence from the crime scene.

Police said Horning was served a protection order that prohibited her from being in the home. They believe Horning and the victim knew each other, and it could be a domestic violence situation.

Spokane county court documents show no criminal history for Horning. She is expected to make her first court appearance Friday afternoon.

Foster sister: 'It's crazy to see it all'

KREM 2 spoke to Horning's former foster sister who lived with her for two years. She said Horning has been involved in custody battles that caused her severe emotional distress.

Horning's foster sister last spoke with her on the phone several months ago.

"She's one of the most soft-spoken people I've ever met, so it's crazy to see it all," she said.

