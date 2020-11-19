FBI offers $5K reward after 'politically motivated' vandalism in Spokane Valley

In five separate incidents over approximately a two-week period, garage doors and vehicles were spray-painted, property was stolen and yard signs were destroyed.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The FBI's Seattle Field Office is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of one or more suspects following vandalism of five properties in the same Spokane Valley neighborhood.

In five separate incidents over approximately a two-week period in September, garage doors and vehicles were spray-painted, property was stolen and yard signs were destroyed, according to the FBI. Both the FBI and Spokane County Sheriff's Office have said that the vandalism may be "politically motivated."

One of the victims previously reported to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office that a sign supporting President Donald Trump was stolen and their garage doors were spray-painted with the phrases "F--- Trump" and "BLM," Corporal Mark Gregory said.

Gregory said a sealed glass salsa jar filled with a clear liquid and a note was also left on the victim’s front porch. The note asked, “Do you like ALCOHOL?” and stated “I like it, the BURN,” Gregory said. He said it went on to reference a cocktail named “Vyacheslav Molotov” and said, “someone like you might like the idea of cleansing.”

The note claimed the liquid was a “gift” of alcohol to cleanse the victim’s hands for all the “wrongful deaths your POTUS caused,” according to Gregory.

The handwritten note featured "distinctive Is dotted with Xs," the FBI said. In another instance, a home security system captured video of the suspect wearing a sweatshirt.

Damage from the vandalism and theft is estimated at nearly $20,000, according to the FBI.