BOISE -- A Boise man was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison after investigators found thousands of pornographic images and videos of children on his laptop.

Kristopher Douglas McKay, 36, was arrested last year following an FBI investigation brought as part of Project Safe Childhood.

Agents identified McKay through his Yahoo email account, which he used to access a cloud storage account that contained child pornography. Investigators discovered McKay had emailed child pornography back and forth with other people.

The explicit images investigators found included pornography of infants and toddlers, as well as photos showing sadistic and masochistic acts involving children. In all, McKay's email contained 3,472 still images and 271 videos of child pornography.

FBI agents then served a search warrant at McKay's home in Boise and seized his laptop computer. On it, they found an additional 2,941 images and 1,113 videos.

According to the U.S. District Attorney's Office, McKay admitted to agents that he used the computer to trade child pornography. He ultimately pleaded guilty to the charges May 2.

As part of the sentence, McKay was ordered to forfeit his laptop and spend five years on supervised release after he is released from prison.

