Father arrested in 14-month-old girl's death at Spokane apartment

According to court documents, the 14-month-old and a 2-year-old boy were locked inside a room for nearly 16 hours on the day of the toddler's death.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to child neglect and may be disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

The father of a 14-month-old girl who was found dead in 2021 was arrested Thursday in connection to her death. According to court documents, the 14-month-old and a 2-year-old boy were locked inside a room in a Spokane apartment for nearly 16 hours on the day of the toddler's death.

27-year-old Ryan Beamis was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter on Thursday. He appeared in superior court for his first appearance on Friday afternoon and was released on his own recognizance.

At 4 p.m. on July 3, 2021, Spokane police officers responded to an apartment on the 3000 block of E. 30th Avenue after a call came in about a 14-month-old girl not breathing. When first responders and medics arrived, the girl was pronounced dead.

According to court documents, officers identified the girl's father as Beamis and made contact with him and the girl's mother. Police also located a 2-year-old boy in the apartment.

Beamis told police he put the two children to bed sometime around midnight on July 3, 2021. After the toddlers were in their room, Beamis said he played video games with a headset, which police said means he would not have been able to hear the toddlers. He said their mother came home from work shortly after and the two went to bed sometime between 4 or 5 a.m.

Beamis said he woke up at approximately 1:30 p.m. and went to check on the toddlers. He told police the 2-year-old boy was "on the floor asleep" but he didn't see the 14-month-old girl. Beamis left the room and didn't return until 4 p.m. that day, according to documents.

When Beamis returned to the children's bedroom, he found the 14-month-old girl underneath a dresser in the bedroom closet. He told police the toddler wasn't breathing and said the dresser was "crushing" her.

According to police, the two toddlers "went unchecked for over 16 hours."

After speaking with Beamis outside the apartment, officers went inside to speak with the children's mother. According to police, they found the mother putting the top drawer back in the dresser that fell on the 14-month-old.

The mother told police the dresser fell on the 14-month-old and that she wasn't found until Beamis went in to check on her.

According to documents, the mother told police she got home from work sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on July 3, 2021. She said she did not check on the toddlers when she got home.

The mother told police she and Beamis "watched TV, smoked some cigarettes and went to bed." According to court documents, neither one of them checked on the toddlers before going to bed.

The two woke up at 11 or 11:30 a.m. that morning, went outside and smoked more cigarettes before Beamis went to check on the toddlers at approximately 1 p.m.

According to the mother, the toddlers were locked inside the bedroom "so they couldn't move around freely." She estimated the toddlers went unchecked in the room for 17-19 hours.

A search warrant was executed on Beamis' apartment at approximately 11 p.m. on July 3, 2021. According to detectives, a large dog and several cats were inside the apartment, which had "a strong odor of urine and other foul odors."

Throughout the apartment, detectives found garbage, cigarette butts, drug paraphernalia, soiled diapers, animal feces and various types of food. Detectives said the food was presented in such a way it appeared it had purposely been placed like that so "animals and or children could graze as they chose."

While searching the toddlers' bedroom, detectives found two crib-sized mattresses lying on the floor, one on the south wall and the other in the bedroom closet. The mattress was completely inside the closet and was lying parallel to the length of the closet.

Detectives also found toys, dirty clothes and "what appeared to be smeared feces on the walls, carpet and toys." They also found a large unlocked toolbox with what appeared to be welding tools and feces inside, and several choking hazards, adult medication bottles, exposed electrical outlets and sharp objects.

They did not find any food or water in the room.

When examining the dresser, detectives noticed it was missing one drawer. While most of the drawers were empty, detectives said they found a "feces-soiled diaper" in one of them. They also found fingerprint impressions in the dust on the dresser's frame that was "consistent with a small child climbing on the dresser."

In an interview with the parents' neighbor, police learned the neighbor would often hear crying from inside their apartment. The neighbor said the children would constantly cry if the were not being tended to, but Beamis and the mother were often "outside the apartment smoking cigarettes while the kids were inside the apartment."

In April 2022, more than a year after the toddler's death, detectives established probable cause to arrest Beamis for second-degree manslaughter. On Thursday, he was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

On Friday afternoon, Beamis was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to be back in court for his arraignment on Jan. 25, 2023.

