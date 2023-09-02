Man dead after shooting in northeast Spokane

According to Spokane Police, North Astor Street between East Ermina Avenue and East Carlisle Avenue will be closed as officers investigate the scene.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One man died from his wounds after a shooting in northeast Spokane on Saturday.

According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a shooting just before 12:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of North Astor.

When officers arrived, they found a man with several life-threatening gunshot wounds. Emergency responders tried to save his life, but the man died at the scene.

SPD said North Astor Street between East Ermina Avenue and East Carlisle Avenue will be closed as officers investigate the scene.

According to SPD, a bail bonds agent attempted to bring the man in custody when a fight broke out. The bail bonds agent then shot his gun, which reportedly hit the man they were trying to apprehend.

The Spokane Major Crimes Unit (MCU) is investigating and processing the scene.

MCU has accounted for all the people involved. Officers are asking witnesses who haven't spoken to investigators to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.