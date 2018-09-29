COLFAX, Wash. — Whitman County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting after several people reported that a woman was waving a gun at a vehicle Friday evening.

Officials said it happened on Colfax Airport Road, near the intersection of Highway 26.

When law enforcement arrived on scene, they located a woman on the side of the road carrying a baseball bat and acting agitated.

After the suspect was detained, officials located the body of an adult male in the vehicle the woman was reportedly pointing a gun at earlier. Authorities said they discovered a loaded handgun and a substantial amount of methamphetamine outside the vehicle.

Officials said they have taken into custody, 30-year-old Ashley Myers. Authorities said she is homeless and they have taken her in on suspicion of murder after she made statements indicating she intentionally shot the decedent in the vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.

