MYRTLE, Idaho-- Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle fatality on Highway 12 near Myrtle on Friday.

Mario Garateix, 65, died at the scene when his motorcycle struck a guardrail and lost control.

Officials said Garateix was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Authorities said the highway was blocked for a couple hours, but is open as of Friday afternoon.

© 2018 KREM