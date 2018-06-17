CHELAN, Wash.-- A man was found dead on the roadway in the 500 block of Manson Blvd. on Sunday morning.

Deputies who arrived at the scene locate debris at the scene and determined that the male was most likely struck by a vehicle.

Officials said that there were no witnesses at the scene.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 2004 to 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with an unknown color, but officials said that the car most likely has significant damage on the front left.

Officials are urging any witnesses or anyone with more information to call RiverCom at (509) 663-9911.

**Chelan County Sheriff's Office Media Release** pic.twitter.com/lKvMP3fla5 — Chelan Sheriff (@chelansheriff) June 17, 2018

