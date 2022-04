Crews are asking for drivers to slow down in that area and give emergency crews room to work.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State troopers are currently responding to a fatal car crash on eastbound I-90 near Sprague.

Traffic Alert: Troopers working a fatality one car collision investigation I-90 eastbound mile post 231. Please slow and give room to emergency crews on scene. — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) April 13, 2022

The crash is located near the Tokio exit. There are no other details at this time.