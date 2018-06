HAUSER, Wash.-- Idaho State Police is responding to a fatal crash on Highway 53 near Pleasant View Road in Hauser on Thursday.

Officials are asking drivers to drive slowly and to expect delays.

Authorities are still investigating the scene.

🚨Traffic Alert 🚨Troopers are on scene investigating a fatal crash on HWY53 near Pleasant View Road in Hauser. Expect delays and please slow on approach as Troooers work. — Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) June 21, 2018

